Will Ospreay is addressing the criticism he received over comments made during a recent AEW Dynamite promo following his marriage to Alex Windsor.

During the June 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay spoke with Tony Schiavone and referenced celebrating his wedding with Alex Windsor, drawing mixed reactions from fans on social media over his choice of words.

Appearing on 107.7 The Bone with Baby Huey (see video below), Ospreay responded to the backlash and explained what he meant.

“I don’t know why everyone was so mad about it,” Ospreay stated. “This is the thing. I said she’s a good wife. I was explaining how amazing of a person she is. She’s encouraged me to follow my dream. Then I said I took her upstairs and smashed the life out of her, at Mario Kart.”

He then went on to explain his choice of words and what he intended when saying them.

“Like, I beat her so bad at Mario Kart, and when I said to her, ‘Clean yourself up, love. I’m going to Houston,’ she was sweating, mate,” he continued. “She was sweating trying to play this game. It’s 38 degrees over in England right now. It’s so hot.”

Ospreay went on to say the promo reflected his genuine personality and that he was simply trying to be humorous rather than offend anyone.

“I don’t get why everyone was so mad about it, I’ll be honest with you guys,” he said. “People got angry, and honestly, I attract anger everywhere I go, but I can’t please all you guys. This is me. I’m authentically myself. I don’t mean any harm. I’m just being funny.”

He also noted that those closest to the situation, including his employer and his wife, did not take issue with the remarks.

“Here’s the thing that I’ll always say about this,” he added. “My boss didn’t care. Warner Bros. didn’t care. Paramount Pictures didn’t care. My wife didn’t care. So on that note, I politely disagree with all of you if you have a problem with it. There are so many other things going on in the world that really need our attention, our love, and our care. Don’t come to me with mine and my wife’s relationship. F**k off.”