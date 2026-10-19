Will Ospreay has commented on the first-ever Clockwork Carnage match, which headlined Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream 2026 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

Taking to social media following the event, the AEW World Champion thanked fans for their support and expressed his appreciation to AEW President Tony Khan for giving him the opportunity to try something different.

“Thank you all for watching AEW Wrestle Dream and being part of Clockwork Carnage,” Ospreay wrote. “The fact a company like AEW and Tony Khan put faith in trying something that’s not been done before.”

Ospreay went on to express his pride in taking a creative risk, while acknowledging the feedback the match has received.

“Grateful for all the reviews for it,” he continued. “Proud of myself for daring to try something new. All love guys.”

The inaugural Clockwork Carnage match featured Ospreay defending the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe, Mike Bailey, Konosuke Takeshita, Darby Allin, Adam Copeland, Ricochet and Kazuchika Okada.

Bailey and Takeshita were eliminated before all eight participants had entered the match, leaving six competitors to battle through the remaining stages.

As the second phase approached its conclusion, all six remaining wrestlers had accumulated two points except Copeland, who had yet to score. Copeland managed to quickly even the score and appeared poised to secure another fall before Ospreay connected with the Hidden Blade.

Ospreay pinned Copeland with just seconds remaining, giving him three points and allowing him to retain the AEW World Championship in the first-ever Clockwork Carnage match.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.