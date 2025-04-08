With Josh Alexander now a free agent following the expiration of his TNA contract in February, speculation is heating up about his potential debut in AEW—possibly as the wildcard entrant in the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament. Will Ospreay, who currently sits in the semifinals on the opposite side of the bracket, shared his enthusiasm for a potential rematch with Alexander in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“It’s not been confirmed that he’s signed anything yet,” Ospreay told SI. “But I mean, look, I had two epic matches with him in TNA… When we wrestled that first time, I had no problem telling him… I was a fan the moment… that first five minutes I started wrestling with him. I just knew, ‘Oh my God, this guy is actually genuinely incredible.’”

The pair split their two encounters in TNA, with Alexander winning their most recent clash. Ospreay is eager to settle the score should Alexander join AEW and compete in the tournament.

“I would love it for him to be [the wildcard], and if we were able to meet in the finals to settle the score,” Ospreay added. “I can’t really confirm. I don’t think he has signed yet.”

The mystery wildcard is slated to face Hangman Page in the opening round, while Ospreay advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kevin Knight. The tournament concludes at AEW’s Double or Nothing this May, with the winner receiving an AEW World Championship shot at All In Texas.

Ospreay also floated NJPW’s Gabe Kidd as another possible wildcard contender.

Alexander, a former TNA World Champion, recently made a surprise appearance for Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and is scheduled for another showing with the promotion in May.

The winner of the ongoing Owen Hart Cup tournaments will receive world title opportunities at AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12, 2025 at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.