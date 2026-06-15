Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor are officially married.

The AEW stars tied the knot over the weekend, exactly one year after announcing their engagement to the public.

While Ospreay has established himself as one of AEW’s top babyfaces, Windsor has also become a familiar face to fans through her appearances alongside Jamie Hayter as part of the Brawling Birds. Away from the ring, the two have been in a long-term relationship dating back several years.

The couple revealed their engagement on June 14, 2025, and one year later, they made things official.

Taking to Facebook on June 15, Ospreay shared the news with fans, posting a photo of himself and Windsor in their wedding attire from the previous day. Along with the image, Ospreay simply wrote that “Hey, we did it,” confirming that they had exchanged vows and officially become husband and wife.

The wedding marks a major personal milestone for both stars, coming exactly one year to the day after they first announced their engagement.

Congratulations goes out to Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor from everyone here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.