Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor have an important date on the upcoming calendar.

And it’s one-and-the-same.

Back in June of 2025, it was announced that “The Aerial Assassin” and one-half of The Brawling Birds women’s tag-team got engaged to be married, as Ospreay popped the question to his longtime significant other.

“She said yes,” Ospreay wrote as the caption to a photo of the two holding hands with their engagement rings on after the proposal.

Fast-forward one year later, the two will have tied the knot.

During an interview this week with Tokyo Sports to promote his New Japan Pro-Wrestling return at this past Saturday’s NJPW Sakura Genesis show in Tokyo, Ospreay spoke about the upcoming NJPW show at Osaka-jo Hall in June.

As Ospreay spoke about the big event scheduled for June 14, he mentioned the reason he can’t appear at the show is because he and his fiancee, Alex Windsor, have their wedding scheduled for the next day on June 15.

“I can’t appear at Osaka-jo Hall [on June 14] because my wedding [my wife is female wrestler Alex Windsor] is the day after the event,” Ospreay told the media outlet. “But I want to participate in as many big New Japan matches as possible this year.”

Ospreay continued, “AEW is the best environment, but I have a special feeling for Japan, and I also want to spend more time with the members of United Empire.”

Congratulations to Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor on their upcoming nuptials.