NJPW stars Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) will make their in-ring debuts during Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

As noted, tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw The United Empire (Ospreay, Davis, Fletcher, Aaron Henare) attack Trent Beretta and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. This came after Empire members Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan attacked FTR, Trent and Rocky Romero during their title match on the Third Anniversary Dynamite a few back. You can click here for footage from the segment on tonight’s Dynamite.

In an update, AEW has announced a Trios Match for Rampage with Ospreay, Davis and Fletcher vs. FTR and Trent.

Friday’s AEW Rampage will also see Satnam Singh make his in-ring debut. He and Jay Lethal will face a tag team to be announced.

AEW has also announced two more grudge matches for Rampage – Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston and Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander.

Finally, we will hear from Hook and Danhausen on Rampage. This comes after their first successful match together, which was the win over Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on The Buy-In pre-show at Double Or Nothing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com as full Rampage spoilers will be available soon. The episode is taping tonight from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. Below is the line-up for Friday night:

* We will hear from Hook and Danhausen

* Jay Lethal teams with the debuting Satnam Singh against a tag team to be announced

* Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

* Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston

* NJPW stars Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) will debut against AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR and Trent Beretta

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.