Last night New Japan Pro Wrestling presented their special U.S. event Resurgence from the Torch at the LA Coliseum, which featured a number of surprise appearances including the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) and former IWGP World Heavyweight champion and top company superstar, Will Ospreay.

G.O.D. confronted their old Bullet Club friends the Good Brothers shortly after their victory over Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata. Karl Anderson and Tama Tonga had been trading words over Twitter over the last week regarding the origin of the Bullet Club group, with Tonga being vocal about his unhappiness that the Brothers had aligned with the Elite. The two teams never traded blows but certainly set up a future showdown.

Then later in the show the Aerial Assassin showed up with the IWGP World Heavyweight title, stating that he still feels he is the champion and that Shingo Takagi is carrying around an interim belt. He blasts NJPW for stripping him of the top prize, comparing it to Jon Moxley’s U.S. championship reign and how the company did not strip him after a long period of inactivity. He ends by saying that NJPW STRONG in the states will be his new home before setting up a feud with TJP.