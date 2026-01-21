A major AEW star will be backstage at Dynamite tonight.

And while he’s not slated to appear on the show, the update is an encouraging one.

Will Ospreay is scheduled to be backstage at AEW Dynamite, though he is not currently planned for an on-screen role. Instead, the visit is tied to the early stages of a potential return, as Ospreay is expected to begin undergoing evaluations with AEW medical.

While the process is still in its infancy, the news itself is viewed as a positive development. Many had feared Ospreay could be sidelined for close to a year, making this step forward notable given the circumstances surrounding his injury.

At this point, there is no firm timetable for Ospreay’s return to the ring. However, there has been optimism within AEW that he could be factored back into creative plans sometime this spring.

That outlook aligns with reports around Ospreay’s appearance at Wrestle Kingdom, where it was suggested that his recovery timeline may not be as lengthy as many typically associate with similar neck-related injuries.

It’s still early.

But for AEW fans, it’s a welcome sign.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage from Orlando, FL.

MORE AEW NEWS: Backstage Update On Rumors Regarding Past Controversy Being Reason For Trey Miguel’s Abrupt AEW Release

(H/T: Fightful Select)