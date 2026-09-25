Will Ospreay believes Ilja Dragunov could immediately stand out in AEW — and already sees major-match potential between the two.

Speaking with Jon Alba on The Takedown on SI, Ospreay discussed the possibility of Dragunov joining AEW. Although both men previously worked for Germany’s wXw promotion and appeared on some of the same events, they have never actually shared the ring.

“[Ilja] Dragunov was someone that performed on wXw for a fair bit of time, and there have been shows that we’ve been on, we’ve been on the same shows together, but we have never shared a ring with one another,” Ospreay said.

Ospreay believes AEW could turn their eventual first-time meeting into a major attraction if the company kept them apart initially and built toward the match.

“Hearing that there’s potential that he is coming in is exciting because I’m sure if you bring him in and you keep us on separate sides of the roster and build us both up, it could generally be like a big money-drawing singles match that could main event any show anywhere in the world,” he said.

The AEW World Champion also praised Dragunov’s intensity, arguing that his ability to bring opponents up to his level makes him unique.

“I think he has a crazy ability to make anyone that he is wrestling perform onto the same intensity that he does,” Ospreay said. “I think that’s a very unique pro wrestler to be able to do that because there are, of course, intense individuals within AEW.”

He continued, “But I feel like he is a complete anomaly.”

Ospreay added that Dragunov’s style and presence would immediately separate him from the rest of the AEW roster.

“If he was to come in, I think he stands out straight away,” Ospreay said. “There isn’t anyone that I can really say that matches that type of energy that he brings.”

Dragunov is expected to have signed with AEW, although the promotion has yet to officially announce his arrival.