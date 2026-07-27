The closing moments of AEW Redemption set the stage for one of the company’s biggest matches of the year, as Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay were put on a collision course for AEW All In: London.

Omega retained the AEW World Championship in the main event by defeating Kevin Knight with the One Winged Angel. Moments after the match, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and the rest of the Death Riders stormed the ring and assaulted the champion. The Young Bucks attempted to make the save but were overwhelmed by the numbers advantage.

The attack escalated when Moxley produced a plastic bag and handed it to Ospreay, seemingly ordering him to suffocate Omega. Instead, Ospreay ripped the bag apart, blasted Moxley with an elbow strike and cleared the ring, officially turning against the Death Riders. He then removed his Death Riders knee pad and threw it out of the ring before presenting the AEW World Championship back to Omega.

The two rivals shook hands, with Ospreay making it clear he wanted Omega one-on-one at AEW All In. However, the show ended on a shocking twist as Omega suddenly drilled Ospreay with the One Winged Angel before picking up the torn plastic bag and shouting at his future challenger.

The Young Bucks returned to celebrate with Omega, striking The Elite pose before leaving alongside the champion. Omega raised the AEW World Championship at the top of the entrance ramp while Ospreay recovered in the ring and stared him down, closing Redemption with the All In world title showdown firmly established for Wembley Stadium next month.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

The Death Riders have descended on @KennyOmegamanX, but the @YoungBucks are here to try and help! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/ODcGWC1xyq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

.@WillOspreay has seen enough! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/D39gkV6s4p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

.@JonMoxley tried to get @WillOspreay to use the plastic bag on @KennyOmegamanX, the Billy Goat won't do it! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/izBbAQyIVw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

No more Death Riders patch for @WIllOspreay! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/PaIRM7pLQF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

Ospreay wants @KennyOmegamanX at his absolute BEST at #AEWAllIn London! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/k2nHFgjBAb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026