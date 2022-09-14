NJPW superstar Will Ospreay recently spoke with Monthly Puroreso about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included the Aerial Assassin’s thoughts on AEW’s Kenny Omega, and how a matchup between the two would absolutely tear the house down. Ospreay adds that even though he got the last laugh on Omega in AEW he still wants that one on one validation. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says a one on one match with Kenny Omega would be a fantastic bout:

“He knows one on one it would be a fantastic bout and I can’t tell you enough how much I’d enjoy battering him after everything. The two sides of me are saying: I got the last laugh leaving him and The Young Bucks laying in AEW, so I don’t really care.”

Thinks it would be stupid of him not to face Omega:

“But the other side says we are both still able to put on those amazing matches still. It’ll almost be stupid of me not to want to face him. See which one of us has the drive to pick up the win,”