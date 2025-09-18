“The Aerial Assassin” is officially starting his long road to recovery.

AEW star Will Ospreay surfaced via social media on Thursday with his first comments since undergoing successful neck surgery.

“The road will be long, but it’ll be worth it to see you all again,” Ospreay wrote via his official Instagram page today.

“Surgery was a success.”

As noted, Ospreay addressed his neck issues during his final AEW TV appearance before beginning what is expected to be an extended hiatus as he recovers from the aforementioned neck operation.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Will Ospreay continue to surface.