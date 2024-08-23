Will Ospreay calls out one of his oldest rivals.

Following the end of his WWE contract in July, Ricochet became a free agent and has since been a popular topic of speculation, with many linking him to AEW. Recent reports from Fightful Select suggest that Ricochet has indeed signed with the promotion. Will Ospreay, who has long shown a desire to face Ricochet in the ring again, has now publicly addressed this potential matchup.

In a recent conversation with talkSPORT, Ospreay reflected on their memorable encounter from NJPW and shared his thoughts on Ricochet’s possible AEW debut.

That whole match kind of changed my perspective on wrestling, it changed my output and how people viewed me. But I feel like him coming in now, it’s one of those things where we [did] that match, and we went off on our separate journeys, and now we’re coming back together again. For me now, it’s like, this is your chance now. This is your chance to show people. Because look around. Look at this generation of wrestlers, look what everybody is doing when it comes to that athletic style of pro wrestling, right? It’s him. He is the guy that did it, and he’s just got to find that fire within himself because he knows he can do it. I honestly feel like he’s just been downplayed for so bloody long that people have forgotten the freak athlete that he is. So if it is true, and if he is coming to AEW, I’m calling out to remind everybody who the f*ck you are, bruv. Because you, without a shadow of a doubt, were the man. Dragon Gate, PWG, the indies, around the world, no one could f*cking touch you. So I am calling you out, bruv. I am saying, remind the world that you are one of the best to have ever done this shit, man. Because I believe it, and if I believe it, you’ve gotta believe in yourself now, boss.

Ospreay has also suggested that a match or even a team-up with Ricochet could be highly lucrative, underscoring the potential excitement and financial gain that could come from their renewed rivalry or partnership.