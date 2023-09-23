Will Ospreay discusses a potential matchup against Bryan Daneilson.

The current reigning IWGP United Kingdom Champion called out The American Dragon during a recent interview with Tokyo Sports. Ospreay reflected on his incredible performance against Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door 2, then commended Danielson for his victory at the event against Kazuchika Okada. That being said, Ospreay tells the publication that if he faced Danielson he could beat him easily.

Which match at that event was the most exciting? Wasn’t it Ospreay vs. Kenny? Bryan beat Okada with a broken arm, and I think he was very tough. I think he’s very tough, but on the other hand, he’s injury prone. If I fight him, I’m confident I can beat him easily.

In a separate interview, Ospreay spoke about his rise in the pro-wrestling scene and why he believes he is one of the best in the world. You can read about that by clicking here.