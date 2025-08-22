Will Ospreay has confirmed the serious neck injury that we reported about here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier this week.

During a pair of interviews to promote AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London, “The Aerial Assassin” spoke about the severity of the injury and his plans on dealing with it.

“I am compromised,” Ospreay told The Takedown on SI. “I’ve got a few herniated discs pushing against my spinal cord, which is affecting a couple of my nerves. But, I can do stuff and I can perform one last time before I need to go get it all corrected.

Ospreay continued, “I got told after All In that I was gonna need to rest and take some time off to see how this is gonna go, and then the MRI’s came back and I got told this is worse than what we thought it was gonna be, but that it’s manageable. It’s absolutely fine. The surgeon even told me that it’s not going to get any worse. It just it needs to be corrected.”

In an additional interview with Screen Off-Script, Ospreay spoke further about the subject.

“I’ve got a few herniated discs in my neck and it’s been pushing on my spinal cord, so it’s doing a number on my arm,” he said. “I am fully comfortable and confident going into the ring [at Forbidden Door], so are my medics, so is my surgeon. It will be navigated and I’ll be looked after.”

He continued, “Yeah, I will have to be going in for surgery after Forbidden Door. We haven’t got an exact date and we don’t know a time frame to come back. As nerve wrecking as it is, everybody is comfortable with me going into this match.”

Will Ospreay competes in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London on August 24 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

