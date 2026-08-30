Will Ospreay has reached the top of AEW.

In the main event of AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium, Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega to capture the AEW World Championship, completing his climb to the top of the company in front of his home-country crowd.

Both men received elaborate entrances for the occasion, with Ospreay accompanied by members of United Empire while Omega was joined by members of The Elite.

The highly anticipated title match developed into a lengthy battle, with Omega repeatedly targeting Ospreay’s neck and eventually busting the challenger open. At one point, Omega powerbombed Ospreay off the commentary table and through another table set up on the floor, but Ospreay managed to beat the referee’s count back into the ring.

The closing stretch saw both men survive some of the biggest weapons in the other’s arsenal. Omega connected with the One Winged Angel, but Ospreay became one of the select few to kick out of the move.

Ospreay later turned the tables by hitting Omega with a One Winged Angel of his own, only for Omega to kick out at one. Ospreay followed with the Hidden Blade and Stormbreaker, but Omega again kicked out at one to keep the match alive.

That would be Omega’s final stand.

Ospreay removed his elbow pad and connected with one final Hidden Blade to score the three-count and become AEW World Champion.

The victory capped off Ospreay’s road back from double fusion neck surgery, which included winning the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to earn his shot at Omega and the AEW World Championship at All In.

With the win, Ospreay closed AEW’s biggest event of the year standing atop the company as its new World Champion in front of the Wembley Stadium crowd.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.