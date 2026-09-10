Will Ospreay appeared as a guest on the latest installment of the popular INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the interview, the AEW World Champion reflected on his memorable night at AEW All In: London, his iconic ring entrance, his mom doing the voice-over for it, the severity of his career-altering neck injury, Kenny Omega winding his career down and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

So how did you come up with this now iconic entrance? “It was obviously helped a lot. Mike Mansury, he’s one of the lead producers for AEW, so he helped come up with it. But my whole thing was I remember last year at Forbidden Door when I went in the steel cage match, and I was trying to think of a real cool entrance for that. I was just like, I’d love it if I could do something there. But I had no idea that Al [Alex Windsor] put down a voiceover for that entrance. It stuck with me because it was scary going into a steel cage match, knowing that I needed neck surgery, and I was just so worried. I kept a real straight face with people, and I was confident in a lot of the things that I was doing in there, but then hearing Al’s voice come through- the line that got me was, ‘If you’re not afraid of what’s next, neither am I.’ It hit me so hard. It made me just feel like I could run through a wall. Then to have that feeling, I was just kind of like, I want my mum to do my next one, just because my mum has seen me grow up through a TV screen. When I was 22 years old, I got signed to New Japan, and although I kept coming back to England, and I get those tours, but a lot of it was like downtime and rest because I was so battered and hurt. I think it was just one of these things where I’d love to show my mom how much she really meant to me, and I’d love to have had her do the voiceover for one of the biggest nights of my life.”

So, what was the conversation when you asked your mom to do that voiceover? “We were in Orlando, and I said, ‘Mom, I’ve got like a proposition for you. Do you remember the one that Al did for me? I’d like you to do one for me.’ She was just like, ‘I’ll do it now.’ Then she started writing it up. I said, ‘I don’t want to hear it until the night.’”

Did that match live up to the expectations that you had for it? “Yeah, so much, man. It was just wild, just because going into it, I had really no ideas. I had feelings that I wanted to feel, but I didn’t know how to relay that in terms of the match storytelling. It was only when me and Kenny sat down and started talking about stuff, and then we just came together, and it was just like idea, flow and idea, flow. Honestly, I’d love to be able to tell you guys that when we were hours from going on, and we found out that some people that did stuff that we wanted to do in our match. So then it put us under even more pressure to try and change things around and try and fit it in within our story. It’s no one’s fault. Things happen. I don’t blame anyone in that situation, but it was just as frustrating as it was. What we came up with, what our plan B was, was way, way, way better. So, I was dead happy with that.”

Is there a particular spot in that match that you’re most proud of? “Yeah, we labeled it Plan B because our Plan A got ruined because somebody done it in their match. So Plan B was One Winged Angel, kick out at one, Stormbreaker, kick out at one, then finish. I was proud of that one, but being honest, the thing that will never leave me ever. Kenny allowing me to kick out of the One Wing Angel. The significance and the importance behind that move cannot be understated. He has protected that move for 14 years. The only person to ever kick out of it was Ibushi, who was his long-time tag partner. The fact that he allowed me, and you think about the historical feuds that he’s had: Okada, Tana, Ibushi, Hangman, and he saved it for me. That’s like one of the biggest honors and the biggest accomplishments I think I’ve ever been given as a performer, as a wrestler.”

Do you get the feeling that Kenny Omega is starting to wind down his career; he might not have any other big matches like this? “I think people need to realize how much of a toll it takes on Kenny after his illness, and I don’t know the preparation that he done to get into this match, but there were a few shows that he couldn’t do because of how he’s feeling. I want to believe that he’s still going to be doing some type of big matches, but at that level, I really do not know. That’s a question that you probably will have to ask Kenny. But at 42 years old, for 10 years he’s been the best wrestler in the world. There was a symbolism from some anime show, a name escapes me from what it was, of a character passing down his powers to the next generation, and that was crazy. That is me.”

With your injury, did you ever have to come to terms with I may not ever wrestle again? “I don’t know if I had that thought, but I had the thought of I don’t think I’ll be able to wrestle the style that I’ve popularized so much, and I think that was a thing that really broke me a little bit because I just wanted to be able to perform the way that I performed and the way that I envisioned my pro wrestling, and I’d never once considered that I needed surgery. Even with everything that was going through with my neck, I never once thought it was as bad as I needed a double fusion. I never once thought about that, to be honest with you. But the moment that it became apparent, my first question was going to be can I still wrestle again? They said ‘Yes, but there’s going to be limitations.’ You can’t do this anymore, you can’t do that anymore.

Do you know, the one thing that they said to me, and I talked to Cope about this because there was this kind of like, ‘Yeah, you probably can’t take any more reverse Ranas ever again.’ I just had this moment of like, what!? What do you mean I can’t take a reverse Rana? It’s like my go-to. Strike, strike, strike, something, reverse Rana, bam, everybody lay down, right? That’s kind of like my go-to, but it blew my mind because it wasn’t those moves that messed up my neck and went down my arm. It was every time I took a back bump, my arm would just shut off. So it was just kind of like, oh man, that’s so weird. And obviously, Cope would pull me to one side [and said] ‘No one cares about a reverse Rana. They care about you.’ But obviously, once my surgery was done on the rehab side, it was just kind of okay, let’s play around to see what we can do. Obviously I went straight into the feud with Moxley and the Death Riders. There was one show that we did, I can’t remember where it was, but I think we was with the United Empire Boys, and Moxley just out of nowhere just goes ‘Take a piledriver,’ and I hadn’t taken one in ages. I was like, oh, this is one of the moves I wasn’t meant to be taking. Fine. Then after that, it was just kind of like, all right. When we wrestle at Dynasty, we’ll do it again, but we’ll up it a little bit more. Absolutely fine. It was just kind of like, oh, okay. I actually can do relatively all the things that I did beforehand.”