Will Ospreay is hoping to have something special planned for his entrance at AEW All In: London.

Ospreay will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in the main event at Wembley Stadium, marking the biggest match of the Essex native’s career.

Speaking with SPORTbible ahead of the show, Ospreay revealed that he is attempting to secure the rights to use his favorite song as part of his entrance. While “Elevated” will remain his official entrance theme, Ospreay wants another song to set the mood before making the long walk to the ring.

“I’ve got something in mind that we’re working on, furiously to try and get the rights,” Ospreay said.

“It’s my favorite song ever. I am still coming out to ‘Elevated’ but there is one song… I won’t spoil it until I’m able to get my hands on it. But it’s one song that I really, really want more than anything.”

Ospreay explained that the idea is about creating a connection with the Wembley crowd and experiencing thousands of fans singing together before the biggest match of his career.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ospreay opened up about being neurodivergent. Ospreay, who has previously spoken publicly about being diagnosed with ADHD in 2019 and being on the autism spectrum, explained that ADHD has actually benefited him inside the ring.

“I don’t focus on one thing. I focus on so many other things,” Ospreay said. “It helps me with my wrestling because I’m focusing obviously on the match and how the pacing’s going and all that. But I’m also thinking about, ‘Okay, are the crowd making noise?’ Because if they’re not, I need to give them my attention and I need to let them know that I haven’t forgotten about them.”

While Ospreay acknowledged that ADHD has presented challenges for him personally and backstage at times, he believes it has helped take his wrestling to another level.

“Sometimes it’s been a little bit worse for me, backstage and personally. It kind of held me back in some other places. But when it comes to wrestling, it’s accelerated me and it’s excelled me.”

Ospreay previously scored a major victory at Wembley Stadium at AEW All In 2024. On Sunday, he’ll look to top that moment by defeating Omega and leaving Wembley as AEW World Champion.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete live AEW All In: London 2026 Results from Wembley Stadium.