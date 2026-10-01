Will Ospreay paid tribute to PAC in fitting fashion during Wednesday night’s special episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ospreay used PAC’s signature Black Arrow to put away Ricochet in one of the featured matches on the September 30 PAC Tribute edition of Dynamite from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Following the show, Ospreay revealed that it was the first time he had attempted the move in eight years. He arrived at the arena hours before the show and spent the afternoon working on the Black Arrow before ultimately deciding to attempt it during the match.

“Got to the arena at 2PM and was in the ring til doors opened practicing,” Ospreay wrote. “I haven’t performed the Black Arrow for 8 years. Something told me on this night I could make the jump.”

Ospreay successfully connected with the move and scored the three-count over Ricochet.

Reflecting on the emotional tribute afterward, Ospreay added:

“I threw my heart out in front of me and Ben caught it. Thank you Pac.”

The match was part of AEW’s special PAC Tribute edition of Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 9/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.