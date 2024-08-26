AEW All In: London 2024 was a big night for Will Ospreay, and he made his entrance to the ring in style.

Assassin’s Creed style.

“The Aerial Assassin” spoke during the AEW All In: London 2024 post-show press conference on August 25 about his special Assassin’s Creed ring entrance for his match against MJF.

“My mate Farbod (Esnaashari), he’s the ultimate link up artist,” Ospreay stated. “He’s the ultimate link up man. For Wrestle Kingdom, we were able to do Jack The Ripper [Jacob Frye], he was able to link me up with Ubisoft. It did a great number for them on social media and promoting. That wasn’t the current game they had. It was Mirage at the time. It got back to Ubisoft and they were like, ‘We have Shadows’ coming out. Their content with Shadows is going to be in Japan. I spent eight years of my life growing up in Japan and Assassin’s Creed, when I was training, they were like, ‘Attach yourself to something that fans can attach themselves to.’”

Ospreay continued, “I loved Assassin’s Creed, all my friends loved Assassin’s Creed. I made it my gimmick, the Aerial Assassin. In a weird way, it paved the way so I could grow and do this. When it was able to link together, it was the perfect scenario. Thank you so much to Ubisoft. Thank you Assassin’s Creed. Thanks to all the breakdancers and gymnasts doing all the tricks. Mike Mansury as well. Created one of my favorite moments of my entire life. I’m a legit Assassin now. I’m actually part of the game. There isn’t a limit to this anymore. We can do an action figure. I’d love to be a downloadable character. There isn’t any limit anymore with this. Maybe even my own game. Assassin’s Creed Billy.”

Additionally, Ospreay and Roger Craig Smith of Assassin’s Creed spoke about the memorable ring entrance at AEW All In: London 2024 inside legendary Wembley Stadium during a back-and-forth exchange on X.

“Could not have imagined how it was going to turn out, but I’m beyond honored that Will Ospreay and Ubisoft UK allowed me to be involved in such an EPIC moment at Wembley for AEW All In,” Roger Craig Smith of Assassin’s Creed wrote.

“You have no idea how much your role in Assassins Creed played a huge impact in my career,” Ospreay wrote in response to the post on X. “Thank you so much for being part of the biggest night of my life. We are assassins.”

You have no idea how much your role in Assassins Creed played a huge impact in my career. Thank you so much for being part of the biggest night of my life. We are assassins. https://t.co/fOL07wko5q — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 26, 2024