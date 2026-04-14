The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) continues to get a lot of business from the world of pro wrestling.

In addition to the WWE trademarks we reported earlier today, a top star from the world of All Elite Wrestling also recently filed with the USPTO for a trademark of his own.

Will Ospreay filed on April 10 to trademark “United Empire,” the name of the group he is part of from New Japan Pro Wrestling, which includes Callum Newman, HENARE and Francesco Akira, who joined Ospreay on AEW Dynamite last week, as well as Great-O-Khan.

Featured below is the official description of Will Ospreay’s USPTO filing from 4/10 for ‘United Empire’: