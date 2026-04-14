The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) continues to get a lot of business from the world of pro wrestling.
In addition to the WWE trademarks we reported earlier today, a top star from the world of All Elite Wrestling also recently filed with the USPTO for a trademark of his own.
Will Ospreay filed on April 10 to trademark “United Empire,” the name of the group he is part of from New Japan Pro Wrestling, which includes Callum Newman, HENARE and Francesco Akira, who joined Ospreay on AEW Dynamite last week, as well as Great-O-Khan.
Featured below is the official description of Will Ospreay’s USPTO filing from 4/10 for ‘United Empire’:
IC 025: Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks.
IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.