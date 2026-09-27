Will Ospreay had a message for the Chicago crowd, and WWE, following AEW All Out 2026.

Ospreay successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley in Saturday night’s main event. While the pay-per-view broadcast ended with Ospreay celebrating his victory, AEW later released footage of what happened after the show went off the air.

Addressing the sold-out crowd, Ospreay reflected on growing up as a wrestling fan and the reputation Chicago has developed as one of wrestling’s most passionate cities.

“Guys, can I say, when I was a wrestling fan, long before I ever put on a pair of boots, I can’t tell you how much joy I got as a kid watching wrestling shows in Chicago,” Ospreay said. “You’re passionate. You’re loud. You let everyone know when they’re sh*t, and you let everyone know when they’re f**king good.”

The night carried additional significance for Ospreay, as it marked his first time headlining a pay-per-view in Chicago.

“Tonight is such a special night for myself personally,” he continued. “Tonight is my first-ever pay-per-view main event in Chicago, and this has sold out.”

Ospreay then acknowledged that wrestling fans in the Chicago area had another option Saturday night, with WWE and AAA holding Worlds Collide at the Allstate Arena.

“You guys, you had a choice. You had a choice of what wrestling you wanted to see tonight, and it fills me with pride, pride knowing that I represent All Elite Wrestling,” Ospreay said. “So congratulations on making the right choice.”

Ospreay was even more direct about the head-to-head competition during the post-All Out media scrum, declaring that AEW delivers the best pay-per-views and professional wrestling in the world.

“I cannot tell you the pride that I feel because people did have a choice, and everyone that came to this show tonight chose the right, chose the right company, because we deliver the best pay-per-views, the best professional wrestling,” he said.

The AEW World Champion then issued a warning to anyone looking to compete with the company.

“Anytime anyone wants to come and step up to us, here’s reality for you: we’re gonna knock you down two f**king levels,” Ospreay continued. “We are the best pro wrestling in the entire f**king world. Do not f**king step to us ever again.”

Ospreay already has his next championship defense lined up. He will defend the AEW World Championship against AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Paris on October 6.