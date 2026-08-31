Will Ospreay reflected on an emotional night at AEW All In: London after capturing the AEW World Championship in his home country.

Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega in the main event at Wembley Stadium to become AEW World Champion. Speaking during the post-show press conference, Ospreay admitted the days leading into the event had been stressful because of the pressure he placed on himself. He noted that he had only been able to spend roughly six hours with his child throughout the week.

Despite everything Ospreay has accomplished throughout his career, becoming World Champion at Wembley was a scenario he said he never imagined.

Ospreay spoke about growing up watching generations of talented British wrestlers, but noted that none of them had been able to capture a major world championship on British soil. He said wrestling was never about money for him and that he simply loved the business, making it difficult to comprehend that he had become the person to bring a World Championship home.

He also had significant praise for the man he defeated, calling Omega “the greatest wrestler of our generation.”

Ospreay’s entrance featured several wrestlers from different stages of his career, something he described as one of the coolest experiences of his life.

When asked what his 16-year-old self would think about seeing him become AEW World Champion at Wembley Stadium, Ospreay became emotional and said that version of himself would be very happy.

Looking ahead to his championship reign, Ospreay said he wants more main events and wants to continue being placed in big-money situations. He also expressed hope that he hadn’t let anyone down with his performance and said he couldn’t wait to share the experience of being World Champion.

Ospreay also addressed Callum Newman and the United Empire. While making it clear that he doesn’t like what Newman has done with the group, Ospreay said he still views him as a little brother and considers him an extremely talented performer. Regardless of their current issues, Ospreay was thankful Newman was there to share the moment with him.

Elsewhere during the press conference, Ospreay praised Pro Wrestling EVE and spoke about his love of women’s wrestling. He also thanked AEW President Tony Khan for allowing talent to work with the promotion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.