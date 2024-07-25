The rematch has been made.

Last week’s AEW Dynamite featured MJF defeating Will Ospreay to become the new AEW International Champion just seconds before the bout went to a 60-minute time limit draw. Today’s Blood & Guts special opened with MJF presenting a brand new version of the title, with him now referring to it as the American Championship.

That’s not all. Ospreay would run to the ring to try and get his hands on MJF but the Salt of the Earth managed to escape. The Aerial Assassin then revealed that Tony Khan has granted him a rematch, and it will happen at the All In pay-per-view.

Will Ospreay is here and has some news for MJF! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/v8gKeB935w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW American (International) Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay