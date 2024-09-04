Although Will Ospreay respects Kenny Omega, he doesn’t seem to like him very much.

During a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, “The Aerial Assassin” spoke about the in-ring ability of “The Cleaner,” while also calling him a “prick.”

“I think he represents the identity of what AEW initially was,” Ospreay said of Omega. “He didn’t need the machine to make himself a big superstar, he made himself a star along with The Bucks, along with Hangman, and everyone else that helped to set up the company. There was an identity about AEW that was different to what American TV was accustomed to.”

Ospreay continued, “Those guys really set the bar for what wrestling could look like. It could have a different image and it could have a different identity. Especially when it comes to TV-style wrestling. Those guys completely shifted what it looked like to be TV wrestlers. He’s one of the best and I give him all the flowers in the world, but that doesn’t mean I like him [laughs]. Other than that, he’s a pr*ck.”

