Will Ospreay has provided an update on his shoulder injury.

The Aerial Assassin got hurt competing in this year’s New Japan Cup tournament, which was eventually won by SANADA, who is now the promotion’s new world champion.

Ospreay took to Twitter to let fans know that he thinks he will be okay, but that he doesn’t want to rush back and further damage his shoulder. His full tweet reads, “Just an update for you all. I have more range of motion in my shoulder but still struggling with strength. I think I’ll be ok but I’m just going through my physio with this as I don’t wanna come back too early and this thing rip off. Much love, miss you all.”

Ospreay is rumored to be competing for AEW at their recently announced UK debut from Wembley stadium.