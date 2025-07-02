“The Aerial Assassin” is racking up the frequent flyer miles in 2025, BRUV!

On Tuesday, Will Ospreay surfaced on social media to check in with an update on the amount of traveling he has done, using it as an example to show how much he truly loves the life of being an international pro wrestling star.

“Halfway through 2025,” Ospreay’s post on X began. “This is flight number 68 this year,” he added, referencing his flight to “The Golden State” for Wednesday’s special milestone AEW Dynamite 300 episode from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. “Time I have spent on an airplane totals to 397 hours 22 minutes.”

Ospreay continued, “Everyday I’m super grateful to be living this life and performing for the greatest wrestling fans in the world. Thank you, AEW.”

The former two-time AEW International Champion shared an additional post on his X feed on Tuesday to promote the Pro Wrestling EVE promotional debut of fellow AEW performer Kris Statlander, who will take on Anita Vaughn for the EVE International Championship at the EVE: MEAN GRRRLS special event at Big Penny Social in London, England on Friday, July 4, 2025.

“THIS FRIDAY – AEW’s Kris Statlander makes her Pro Wrestling EVE DEBUT,” Ospreay wrote, along with a list of matches and promotional graphics for the special U.K. women’s wrestling event.

Halfway through 2025. This is flight number 68 this year Time I have spent on an aeroplane totals to;

