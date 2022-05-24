NJPW superstar and former IWGP world heavyweight champion Will Opsreay recently spoke with Wresthings to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Aerial Assassin naming potential opponents he could face at next month’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says NJPW didn’t even tell him that they were doing a show with AEW:

“They didn’t even fucking tell me it was happening. I sat next to my Mrs. and was like, ‘Are we doing a show with AEW?’ ‘Yeah’ ‘Oh, no one told me.’ That’s honestly how I found out. They don’t tell me shit. For all I know, I’m not even on the damn show. I don’t know.”

Names potential opponents that he could face

“The obvious ones are (CM) Punk and (Bryan) Danielson. I like a challenge. I would like a homemade guy. Someone that didn’t come from NXT, that didn’t come from New Japan. That’s the challenge. Can I do a sick match with someone that was born and made in AEW? That’s something I would like to challenge. Jungle Boy, I’d love to tear it up with him. AEW, I love the product. It’s brilliant and makes me excited to be a wrestling fan. The real challenge for me is, there are guys like Keith Lee. Mox [Jon Moxley], yeah, but this show should be ‘let’s go balls to the wall,’ what are the dream matches? Okada and Punk, (Hiroshi) Tanahashi, Shingo (Takagi) and Hangman (Page) would be a good one, Kenny and Shingo would be a banger. Dante (Martin) is a good one, lovely young man. I would really like somebody who is grassroots. That’s the mark. You have all these stars guys, they are the dream ones, Punk, Danielson, whatever. The guys that were there from the start, I would like one of them because I believe I can have the best match with one of them because they are hungry and are going, ‘we should be in one of those spots.'”

