AEW is documenting Will Ospreay’s journey to All In: London with a new seven-part YouTube series.

The first episode of the docuseries premiered on Wednesday (see video below), looking back at the neck fusion surgery Ospreay underwent in September 2025. Ospreay admitted he was “completely terrified” heading into the procedure, knowing it had the potential to change his life.

Ospreay also reiterated that Tony Khan covered the entire cost of the surgery, which he said ended up being more expensive than his house in England.

“If you pay for that, for my health, like, I’ll be a little soldier for him for the rest of my life,” Ospreay said.

Ospreay recalled being reassured by his surgeon, who told him he had recently performed a successful fusion surgery on a Jacksonville Jaguars player. The surgeon also promised Ospreay that the goal was to get him healthy enough to return to the ring.

The six-minute premiere also touches on Ospreay’s relationship with his wife, AEW wrestler Alex Windsor.

“I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve her, because the reality is I’m proper thick. I am proper stupid,” Ospreay said. “And she puts up with me. I just found like the most perfect person to spend the rest of my life with.”

The series comes as AEW continues its build toward All In at Wembley Stadium on August 30. Ospreay is scheduled to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at the pay-per-view.

Before then, Ospreay and Omega will take part in a sit-down interview on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.