Happy Holidays from “The Aerial Assassin!”

AEW star Will Ospreay surfaced on social media with a lengthy year-end statement on Sunday night after his match at the AEW Dynamite On 34th Street taping (Spoilers Here).

Ospreay wrote the following via X:

And just like that I’m heading home to my family in England.

I wanna take this opportunity to thank everyone in AEW’s crew, production, hair stylists, trainers, doctors, coaches & everyone that works hard behind the curtain to make everyone tick over.

To all the coaches that lend their expertise to assist all of us

To all the wrestlers Men, Women or however you identify. I cannot express what an honour it is to be able to be on the same team as you all.

We truly have the most talented roster in all of the wrestling world.

It makes me feel proud to be part of the company knowing we are all pushing in the same direction.

To the fans in Washington DC & New York. You guys give me so much life and the fact you have opened your door to me and let me call AEW my home gives sets my heart on forever.

I genuinely love your support and cannot tell you enough how grateful I am for you.

And lastly thank you so much to Tony Khan. Your kindness is something that we all love about you. You’ve changed so many people’s life and without you we all wouldn’t be able to feed our families and provide comfort to them.

I flipping love AEW.

Happy holidays guys.