When “The Aerial Assassin” makes a mistake, he isn’t afraid to apologize for it.

On Thursday morning, that’s what he did.

Will Ospreay surfaced on social media to apologize for comments he made during his promo on the July 10 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada about MJF.

Following the 7/10 show in Calgary, many fans were quick to criticize the AEW International Champion for his reference to MJF’s “Bidding War Of 2024” not going his way, noting that he recently signed a new lucrative deal with the company.

“Alright guys, realised I made a mistake during my comments last night on Dynamite,” Ospreay wrote via X. “I’ll do better next time under a lot of stress personally [and] wasn’t really focusing on my wording [and] result didn’t add up.”

Ospreay continued, “No excuses when the red light is on. Next week I’ll knock it out the park.”

Next Wednesday night, July 17, Will Ospreay defends his AEW International Championship against MJF on the milestone 250th episode of AEW Dynamite from Little Rock, Arkansas.