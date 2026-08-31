AEW has released the full post-match scene following Will Ospreay’s AEW World Championship victory over Kenny Omega at All In: London.

Ospreay defeated Omega in the main event of Sunday’s pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, capturing the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career.

While some viewers saw portions of what happened after the match, others did not. AEW uploaded the complete post-match footage to YouTube on Monday afternoon.

The video shows Ospreay helping Omega back to his feet following their grueling title match.

Omega then attempts to pick up the AEW World Championship and present it to the new champion, but initially struggles to do so.

Omega instead takes a moment to praise Ospreay, who tosses the championship aside and embraces the now-former champion.

Omega eventually picks up the title and joins Ospreay in acknowledging the Wembley Stadium crowd. The two then make their way toward the back alongside their respective entourages before stopping to salute the fans one final time.

Ospreay closed out the moment by raising the AEW World Championship above his head.

The victory ended Omega’s title reign and officially kicked off Ospreay’s first run as AEW World Champion.