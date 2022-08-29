IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has fired a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

As noted over the weekend, Nash responded to a Twitter account that stated how Ospreay has received more 5-star matches from the Wrestling Observer in 1 month, which is four, than CM Punk, John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle have combined in their entire careers, which is three. Nash responded to the tweet and wrote, “How’s his merchandise sales?”

Kenny Omega, who has a running rivalry with Ospreay, took the chance to chime in and responded to Nash with, “Justifiably putrid, good sir”

In an update, Ospreay took a shot at Nash and referenced the infamous torn quad from the July 8, 2002 RAW, an injury that occurred mid-match and right after Nash returned from a biceps injury.

“Did you tear your quads writing this tweet ?,” Ospreay wrote.

Ospreay then added in a follow-up tweet, “The App is jokes when you think about it. I put effort into my job & people will either argue with each other or put people down. You know what’s gonna be jokes. When I get 26 ‘5 stars’ & say ‘I’m better than Misawa’ You’re all gonna fight each other [laughing emoji] yet nothing changes”

Nash has not responded to Ospreay as of this writing, and Omega has not provided any further comments.

Ospreay will return to AEW this coming Wednesday on the All Out edition of Dynamite as he and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open take on Omega and The Young Bucks in the semi-finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. The winners will face the winners of Friday’s Rampage tournament match between The Dark Order and the Best Friends.

