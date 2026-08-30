Will Ospreay believes Kenny Omega is the better professional wrestler.

At least 364 days out of the year.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW All In: London pay-per-view, AEW released the seventh and final installment of its digital series chronicling Ospreay’s journey from double-fusion neck surgery to challenging Omega for the AEW World Championship in the main event at Wembley Stadium.

During the final episode, Ospreay reflected on the magnitude of headlining Wembley in his home country and admitted that Omega has long represented a mountain for him to climb.

“To see the height of Kenny Omega is inspiring. He’s always been like a mountain to climb for me,” Ospreay said. “And the last time that we faced one another, I’m not satisfied with it because it turned out to be one of the worst nights of my life.”

Ospreay defeated Omega in their previous singles meeting, but outside interference played a role in the outcome. The AEW star acknowledged that while he initially viewed the victory differently, he eventually came to understand why others questioned it.

“At the time, I thought I’d beat him. The reality was, the world didn’t see me as a winner,” Ospreay said. “Everybody saw me as a person that scraped through, that used the help of other people from outside of the match to get it done.”

He added, “I didn’t say it was clean. It’s got to be done right this time.”

Ospreay also spoke about the opportunity to capture wrestling’s top prize on home soil, noting that no British or English wrestler before him has been able to make that claim.

That brought him to what may have been his strongest admission of the episode.

“I have no shame in admitting 364 days out of the year, Kenny Omega is a better wrestler than Will Ospreay,” he said. “And it does take one day to be champion.”

Ospreay believes that one day will come tonight.

“I think that one day, Sunday the 30th of August, I think that’s the day that I become better than the best in the world.”

The seven-part series documents Ospreay’s road back from major neck surgery through his in-ring return, victory in the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament and ultimately his arrival at Wembley Stadium for the biggest match of his career.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete live AEW All In: London 2026 Results from Wembley Stadium.