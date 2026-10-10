Will Ospreay made an unexpected appearance at Saturday’s NJPW Road to King of Pro-Wrestling event in Uonuma, Niigata, Japan, ahead of his scheduled championship match on Monday.

The AEW World Champion appeared following an eight-man tag team match featuring United Empire members HENARE, Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman and Zane Jay against Unbound Company’s Jeff Cobb, Yuto-Ice, OSKAR and Gedo.

Ospreay wasted little time getting physical, attacking Yuto-Ice, OSKAR and Cobb before connecting with his signature Hidden Blade on Cobb. He then addressed the crowd, declaring that he was ready for Monday’s championship showdown.

NJPW acknowledged the surprise appearance on social media, writing:

“The venue is in an uproar. Will Ospreay makes a surprise appearance at the Uonuma event!”

Ospreay is scheduled to reunite with United Empire stablemates HENARE and Great-O-Khan to challenge Cobb, Yuto-Ice and OSKAR for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling.

The event takes place this Monday, October 12, at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.