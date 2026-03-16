“The Aerial Assassin” is back in All Elite Wrestling.

After being on the sidelines for several months undergoing and recovering from surgery, AEW star Will Ospreay made his long-awaited return on Sunday night in “The Golden State.”

Following Jon Moxley’s succesful AEW Continental Championship defense against Konosuke Takeshita, a vignette popped on the big screen that showed someone being reconstructed in a lab.

When the vignette wrapped up, the lights in the building came back on and the familiar sounds of Will Ospreay’s theme music hit as the crowd inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. came unglued.

Ospreay went right after Moxley, and took out members of The Death Riders while doing so, ending the post-match scene standing tall.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Revolution Results 3/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.