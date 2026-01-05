Will Ospreay made an unexpected appearance in Japan and used the moment to provide a meaningful update on his recovery.

The AEW star surfaced at NJPW New Year Dash 2026, where he addressed the crowd and spoke candidly about his ongoing injury rehab.

“The Aerial Assassin” has been sidelined since August 2025 after suffering a serious neck injury that ultimately required surgery.

While a return to the ring is still not imminent, Ospreay made it clear that progress is being made.

And that optimism is growing.

“I can’t come back right now,” Ospreay told the crowd at NJPW New Year’s Dash. “I still need to recover. It’s going to take me a long time, but I’m getting closer and closer. I’m getting better and better, and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

A comeback is coming.

It’s just not being rushed.

Ospreay also looked ahead to what life after recovery will bring, making it clear that both of his wrestling homes remain part of the plan.

“When I’m good to go, I’m going to handle some business in AEW,” he continued “I’m going to come back to New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

Speaking backstage to the media following the appearance, Ospreay reiterated that AEW remains his primary focus, while still expressing a strong desire to continue working with NJPW whenever possible.

“That’s my main stage, where I fight every week,” Ospreay said of AEW, before insisting that a return to the NJPW ring is also on his list.

“But I want to come back,” he said regarding NJPW. “Whether it’s two shows a year, three, or five. I’m determined to make it happen.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Will Ospreay’s injury recovery and return status continue to surface.

