Will Ospreay made a surprise return to Revolution Pro Wrestling just one day before AEW All In.

Ospreay appeared at Saturday’s RevPro 14-Year Anniversary event, marking his first match for the promotion in more than two years.

The AEW star joined CPF members Callum Newman, Danny Black, Joe Lando and Maverick Mayhew for a ten-man tag team match against Sha Samuels, Kieron Lacey, Mark Trew, Ricky Knight Jr. and Will Kaven.

Ospreay and CPF picked up the victory in what was Ospreay’s first RevPro match since February 2024, shortly before he began working full-time with AEW.

The appearance comes less than 24 hours before arguably the biggest match of Ospreay’s career.

Ospreay will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW All In on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London 2026 Results coverage.