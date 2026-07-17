AEW has announced new matches for this Saturday’s episode of Collision.

Will Ospreay will face longtime friend and training partner Adam Brooks, who is set to make his AEW television debut. Ospreay continues to build momentum toward his AEW World Championship opportunity against Kenny Omega at All In next month. Before that, Ospreay will team with Omega and Jon Moxley to take on three members of the Don Callis Family on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Also announced for the show, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Myron Reed, as well as TNT Champion Kevin Knight defending his title against ROH World Television Champion AR Fox. Knight is scheduled to challenge Omega for the AEW World Championship at next weekend’s Redemption pay-per-view, while the winner of Saturday’s TNT Championship match will move on to defend the title against Darby Allin on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Additionally, an appearance by Mercedes Mone was announced for the weekly Saturday night program.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the July 18 episode of AEW Collision:

* TBS Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Queen Aminata

* TNT Champion Kevin Knight defends against AR Fox

* Will Ospreay vs. Adam Brooks

* Nick Wayne vs. Jack Perry

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Myron Reed

* Mercedes Mone to appear

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for complete AEW Collision Results coverage.

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT & HBO Max

This Saturday, 7/18!

We'll Hear From@MercedesVarnado

After her main event win on #AEWDynamite, 2026 Women's #OwenCup Winner Mercedes Moné returns to TNT!

We'll hear from Mercedes Moné in her hometown of Boston, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/F79LwDRJqQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 17, 2026

#AEWCollision

8/7c TNT & HBO Max

This Saturday 7/18@MrTommasoCiampa vs @TheBadReed

After accepting @IAmJericho's challenge for #AEWRedemption, Ciampa made a challenge for a fight in his hometown & invited the Painmaker to watch!

The Rascalz' Myron Reed COLLIDES vs Ciampa,… pic.twitter.com/jP5X7JJrDG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 17, 2026

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT & HBO Max

This Saturday, 7/18!

TNT Championship@Jet2Flyy vs @ARealFoxx

With his AEW World Title Match official for #AEWRedemption and just DAYS ahead of his match vs @DarbyAllin, "The Jet" collides vs the dynamic AR Fox, THIS SATURDAY! https://t.co/Pu2lqQCSNg pic.twitter.com/kTt67SkXX9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 17, 2026

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT & HBO Max

This Saturday, 7/18@WillOspreay vs @theadambrooksy

Before he wrestles his friend @KennyOmegamanX, Will asked to wrestle longtime friend and training partner Adam Brooks!

Ospreay COLLIDES vs Australian star Adam Brooks, SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/PEwKowXpp3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 17, 2026