Kenny Omega will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this Wednesday.
In an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Ospreay was asked to name his favorite Omega match. He named Okada’s bout against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion 2017, when the two stars fought to a time-limit draw.
“The second Kenny and Okada match at Dominion when they went to a 60-minute time limit draw. I remember watching at home and I couldn’t believe the stamina of both men. It was inspiring. That was the first time I actually watched a 60-minute draw. To see the stamina and effort from both guys, it was one of those ones where, deep down, I knew I wanted to do that as well and wanted to be that man with the endurance. It must have triggered something in my mind watching that. It must have triggered something to get my ass to the gym and get in better shape. I want to be the guy that can go the distance,” Ospreay said.