Kenny Omega will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this Wednesday.

In an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Ospreay was asked to name his favorite Omega match. He named Okada’s bout against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion 2017, when the two stars fought to a time-limit draw.