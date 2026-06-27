Will Ospreay has a good one.

“The Aerial Assassin” has been making the media rounds to promote AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 on June 28, and during an appearance on Kron 4 News (see video below), the AEW star spoke about having a “good girl” in his new wife Alex Windsor, as well as his two most memorable moments thus far in All Elite Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his two most memorable moments in AEW: “I’ve got two. When I wrestled Bryan Danielson at Dynasty, I couldn’t even imagine that match was going to happen because he got medically disqualified. I generally thought I’d never wrestle him. So when he showed up to AEW, I was like, ‘aha, there’s a chance,’ and the other one, we had a collaboration deal with Assassin’s Creed and I got to do an entrance that featured Ezio, who was the main character for the Assassin’s Creed franchise for so long, and he got to do a voiceover for me, and I essentially got inducted into the Brotherhood, so like, that wouldn’t happen without AEW, do you know what I mean? Assassin’s Creed was like a way to portray the character that I wanted to do in wrestling, so then to finally have them pay me money to do an entrance, like, this is a dream come true, it was wild.”

On the pressures of being an active performer and how his wife Alex Windsor helps with the anxiety that comes with it: “I mean, the pressure always does get to me. But thankfully, I’ve got an incredible wife that I can air my anxiety and I can air my thoughts and my feelings. She gives me a pat on the back and she says, ‘what’s the worst that could happen? You could poo yourself in the ring,’ and I go, ‘don’t say that.’ You can’t be saying that. She’s amazing. I found a good girl, thank God. One that can take a joke.”

Will Ospreay competes in the finals of the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against Swerve Strickland at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 28 at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.