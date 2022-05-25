Over the weekend top NJPW superstar Will Ospreay revealed that he was hospitalized due to a severe kidney infection, and would no longer be competing at the RevPro event he was scheduled for. Unfortunately for the Aerial Assassin, he doesn’t appear to be getting better.

Warrior Wrestling issued the following press release this morning announcing that Ospreay will also be missing out on their event in St. Louis this Saturday as his infection has not gotten any better. The midwest promotion wishes the former world champion well on his recovery.

“Due to ongoing treatment and recovery from the severe kidney infection that left him hospitalized a few days ago, Will Ospreay will not be appearing at Warrior Wrestling 22 in St. Louis this Saturday, May 28th. We have been monitoring the situation daily and just spoke with Will. He was hoping to recover in time, but it is simply not possible. Will sends his best to all Warrior fans. Warrior Wrestling will be announcing additional talent for the card shortly. Stay tuned!”

Ospreay was set to face Davey Richards at the event. He is the current Warrior Wrestling champion.

