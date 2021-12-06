According to Sescoops, top NJPW superstar Will Ospreay is no longer set to appear for Major League Wrestling after the promotion announced that the Aerial Assassin would be appearing back in October.

Reports are that the working relationship between NJPW and MLW ended in mid-November, with Ospreay himself confirming to the publication that his debut was no longer on the table.

MLW had also informed NJPW about their working relationship with AJPW, something that apparently didn’t sit well with NJPW. NJPW and NOAH are currently working together, which will see the two promotions clash on night three of WrestleKingdom 16.

MLW’s next event will be Blood & Thunder on January 21st from Dallas, Texas.