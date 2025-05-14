AEW’s talent roster smokes WWE’s.

That’s how “The Aerial Assassin” sees things.

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Z100, Will Ospreay made it clear that while he respects WWE and their current talent roster, they can’t hold a candle to AEW’s.

“We smoke them in every field of wrestling,” an unfiltered Ospreay stated. “Mate, we’re just better. Like, I respect them. I respect every single one of them there. They’re all vets. They all know what they’re doing. They’re great at their job. They understand getting people on their feet.”

Ospreay continued, “But we are so much more of a better wrestling company than them. Our guys smoke them every single day of the week. They’ve got good guys, like Gunther. They’ve got great guys, like Randy Orton. They’ve got good guys, like Chad Gable. I respect all of them, but on our worst day, we smoke all of you guys.”

Will Ospreay will battle Hangman Page in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view on May 25 in Glendale, AZ. The winner will move on to challenge for the AEW World Championship at the biggest event of the year for the promotion, AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12 in Arlington, TX.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)