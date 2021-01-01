During his interview with NJPW, Will Ospreay explained why he compares himself to Chris Jericho. Here’s what he had to say:

I liken myself to Chris Jericho. When Chris Jericho came into NJPW, he went straight for the biggest names at that time- Omega, Naito, Okada, Tanahashi. He targeted those names and got rewarded for it with those big matches. He didn’t wait in line, he did things his own way, and now I’m going to do things my own way. A lot of people see things that way too. You’ve seen a few already, but there’s more. Trust me.

Credit: NJPW. H/T 411Mania.