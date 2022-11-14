Will Ospreay, the IWGP United States Champion, has made a pitch to a rising AEW star to join his United Empire faction.

Following his betrayal of Kazuchika Okada and CHAOS in October 2020, Ospreay formed the United Empire. Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Gideon Gray, Akira Francesco, TJP, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open, and Ospreay make up the group.

On A Drink At The Inn, Ospreay discussed the United Empire’s members and how, in his opinion, he has nothing more to offer the group.

“I can’t think of anyone better to bring in [to United Empire] right now, maybe HOOK, that’s it. “Taz & me got along good. I saw those two talking backstage and I went ‘When’s your boy coming over to Japan?’. HOOK’s face was like, a mixture of fear of coming over to Japan and having me look after him. Any of the night out stories where Will Ospreay has taken people out to Roppongi, and they’ve maybe not come back the same person. However, they might have become a bit of a better wrestler. “It was like very complimentary, I love that guy, I love HOOK, I love the aura about him so I’d love to put him in, it would be jokes to have him a part of it, so if he wants in.”

