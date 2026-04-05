Will Ospreay wants to be “the bridge that bonds All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

Following his return to “The Land of The Rising Sun” for the first time in two years on what was the tenth anniversary of his debut in Japan, “The Aerial Assassin” surfaced via social media to share a statement explaining the personal significance of the special career moment.

As noted, Ospreay teamed with United Empire’s Great-O-Khan and Henare to defeat the three-man team of Yuya Uemura, Taichi and El Desperado in a featured six-man tag-team match at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 4 at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

Going into the show, Will Ospreay addressed his long-awaited NJPW return in a social media statement.

Coming out of the show, the AEW star took to X on Sunday to comment on the crowd reaction for his return at the show, as well as how he wants to be the guy who represents the connection between AEW and NJPW.

“Coming back to Japan after two years on the tenth anniversary of my first arrival was so bloody special to me,” Ospreay wrote. “You can look at me as an outsider, I’ll never be able to change your mind. But that reaction to my return tells me they haven’t forgotten of the work I put in during my time.”

Ospreay would go on to mention how he will always remember what the Japanese wrestling scene and fans did for his career, and explained why he had them in mind when he signed with AEW.

“I’ve never forgotten what you did for me and I never will,” Ospreay continued. “I will be the bridge that bonds AEW and NJPW. One of my decisions behind signing with Tony Khan is because he is cool enough to allow his talent to work for NJPW.”

He concluded, “Thank you so much for all your love and support.”

Will Ospreay is scheduled to challenge Jon Moxley of The Death Riders for the AEW Continental Championship at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view, which takes place on April 12 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/12 for live AEW Dynasty Results coverage.