Will Ospreay is giving some recognition to the people who help AEW’s talent look their best each week.

Ospreay took to social media on Tuesday to praise Chris Estell and the rest of AEW’s wardrobe team for the work they do behind the scenes.

The former AEW World Champion specifically pointed to Estell making him a new elbow pad each week that he can throw into the crowd, while also helping with adjustments to his ring gear.

“Would love to take a moment to give Chris [and] his team his flowers,” Ospreay wrote (see post below). “Every week he makes me an elbow pad to throw out to the audience.”

Ospreay also credited Estell and the team for making time to fix pieces he brings them, as well as putting together some of his more elaborate looks.

“And [he] always makes time to correct pieces I bring to him as well as full outfits like the Bane costume,” he continued. “They are all bloody brilliant.”

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