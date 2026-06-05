Will Ospreay appreciates your support.

But he’s in his own lane.

“The Aerial Assassin” surfaced via social media on June 4 to react to comments made on social media claiming that the El Grande Americano vs. Original El Grande Americano ‘Mask vs. Mask’ match from AAA Noche de Los Grandes will “be remembered more than all the matches Will Ospreay has ever had in his career.”

Ospreay, never one shy to speak his mind, hopped on X to respond.

“Yet 10 years on people still talk about the Ricochet match,” he began. “I still get tagged in the Ibushi rana spot. First British person to ever win the IWGP title. Had Assassins Creed rehire Ezio to narrate me to Wembley.”

He wasn’t done there.

“And if you can’t remember any of the matches is because people barely remember what happened last week let alone 14 years of consistently being on top my field without ever being promoted by anything from the Fed,” he continued. “Mask vs mask was f**king awesome, won’t take anything away from it but I’m in my own lane never trying to compete with anyone but myself.”

He concluded, “But continue the conversation, I’ll keep myself busy making towns.”

Will Ospreay’s last town was Richmond, VA. this past Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite, where he defeated Mark Davis to secure his spot in the 2026 Owen Hart Cup Finals. He will square off against the winner of Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King from this coming week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster special.

Yet 10 years on people still talk about the ricochet match. I still get tagged in the Ibushi rana spot First British person to ever win the IWGP title Had Assassins Creed rehire Ezio to narrate me to Wembley And if you can’t remember any of the matches is because people… — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 4, 2026