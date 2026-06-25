Sometimes you have to just laugh things off.

On Wednesday night, that’s exactly what “The Aerial Assassin” did when things didn’t go as planned.

The June 24 episode of AEW Dynamite in Rio Rancho, NM., Daniel Garcia invited Will Ospreay into The Death Riders’ pre-match huddle, however, when the huddle broke apart, Ospreay appeared to lose his footing and unexpectedly fell to the floor.

He was immediately helped back to his feet by those around him, and as the group walked off to head to the ring for opening trios action against Mistico and Brodido, Garcia and Ospreay locked eyes and began laughing.

After the clip went viral within the internet wrestling community on social media, Ospreay hopped on X to acknowledge the situation. Responding to the post from AEW’s official X feed that included a caption noting “Will Ospreay can barely contain his excitement,” Ospreay wrote, “You gotta laugh.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 6/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.